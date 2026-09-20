Korean film 'The Intern' debuts atop weekend box office
Summary
The Korean remake of The Intern debuted at No. 1 on South Korea’s weekend box-office chart, ending The Odyssey’s long run at the top. The film added 275,186 admissions over the weekend and reached 403,906 total admissions as of Sunday. Starring Choi Min-sik and Han So-hee, it portrays the bond between a young woman entrepreneur and an elderly intern at her fashion startup.
Key Facts
- The Korean Film Council said the weekend chart counts admissions from Friday through Sunday.
- The Odyssey drew 256,793 admissions over the weekend and reached 11.2 million total admissions.
- The horror film Obsession added 131,467 admissions, bringing its total to 701,713.
- Resident Evil: Night Zero drew 80,779 admissions, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day drew 33,636 admissions.
- As of 8:10 a.m. Monday, The Assassin(s) led advance ticket sales with 29 percent, followed by The Odyssey at 22.2 percent and Tazza: Song of Beelzebub at 13.9 percent.
The Korean remake of the Hollywood hit "The Intern" (2015) debuted at No. 1 on the weekend box-office chart in South Korea, snapping a weekslong chart-topping run by Christopher Nolan's epic "The Odyssey," data showed Monday.
The Korean film, which opened Wednesday, added 275,186 admissions over the weekend, bringing its total admissions to 403,906 as of Sunday, according to the data released by the Korean Film Council, which compiles admissions from Friday through Sunday for its weekend chart.
Starring Choi Min-sik (Ki-ho) and Han So-hee (Sun-woo), who take on the roles played by Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the original film, respectively, the remake captures the unlikely bond between a young woman entrepreneur and an elderly intern at her fashion startup.
"The Odyssey" remained a major box-office hit, drawing 256,793 admissions over the weekend, bringing its total admissions to 11.2 million.
Other Hollywood films also performed strongly, with the horror film "Obsession" adding 131,467 admissions. Its total admissions reached 701,713.
The horror blockbuster "Resident Evil: Night Zero," released Thursday, drew 80,779 admissions, while "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" attracted 33,636 admissions, according to the data.
As of 8:10 a.m. Monday, the upcoming Korean historical thriller "The Assassin(s)" accounted for 29 percent of advance ticket sales, followed by "The Odyssey" at 22.2 percent.
"Tazza: Song of Beelzebub," the final sequel of the long-running Korean film crime franchise, "Tazza," accounted for 13.9 percent. The film is set for release Wednesday.
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