Prior to the local release of Venice-winning feature, "Possible Love," director Lee Chang-dong said Monday that audience reaction to the film is far more important to him than winning an award.

Speaking at a press conference in Seoul alongside lead actors Sul Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung, and Cho Yeo-jeong, the veteran filmmaker reflected on his Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize win at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival.

"I am happy and honored to receive the award, but the prize is merely a result," Lee said during a media screening and press conference in Seoul, Monday. "The more important thing to me was to know how audience would receive my film because Venice was the first place where it met the world."

"Possible Love" follows two contrasting couples who meet through a documentary project. Ho-seok (Sul) is a laid-off worker carrying deep emotional trauma, while his wife Mi-ok (Jeon Do-yeon) strives to protect her family’s dignity.

On the other side are Ye-ji (Cho), an ambitious documentary filmmaker, and her wealthy husband Sang-woo (Zo). As their lives intertwine, the four individuals face their hidden desires and complex realities.

Lee added that he was deeply moved by how overseas viewers connected with the story. "Even though this film is neither simple nor sensational, the audience seemed to deeply feel and respond to the questions it raises," he said. "I felt relieved and grateful for that."

Lee also shared changes in his directing style.

"I used to think not giving an OK sign was my attitude toward cinema because I believed answers belong to the actors, not the director," Lee recalled.

"I changed while I was working on 'Poetry' with the late actor Yun Jung-hee. Realizing it was nothing worthy to stubbornly stick to, I now give OK signs comfortably. Working with Sul and Jeon again after a long time felt very relaxing, and the atmosphere on set was truly different."

Jeon, who joined the event virtually from the United States, agreed that the filming process was surprisingly comfortable compared to her past experience with Lee on "Secret Sunshine” (2007).

"Back then, I thought a director should have all the answers, but he did not give them to me, which made the work difficult," Jeon said. "This time, I expected the filming to be another difficult journey, but he gave OK signs very smoothly. The set was so comfortable that it felt healing."

Sul recounted the Venice premiere, where he shed tears after the official screening.

"As the audience applauded, the moments we spent shooting in Goheung flashed through my mind like a panorama," Sul said. "I wondered if there could be hope for us, and I was deeply moved. I was comforted because Zo In-sung cried alongside me."

Zo shared a lighthearted moment from Venice, recalling how overseas journalists unexpectedly swarmed him for autographs.

"After the official press conference ended, journalists suddenly rushed toward me asking for autographs," Zo said. "I was surprised at first because I thought I had made a mistake, but I felt deeply moved. I could really feel how much Korean cinema has grown in international standing, even in Venice."

Originating from a corporate layoff and violent crackdown incident over a decade ago, "Possible Love" expands on the meaning of labor and human connection in modern society.

"Rather than speaking about our reality and global issues in a simple way, I wanted to discuss them across multiple layers," Lee explained. "Whether it appears as stories of laid-off workers, class conflict or the ethics of a filmmaker, I wanted to share these questions directly with the audience."

"Possible Love" will hit local theaters on Sept. 23 before streaming worldwide on Netflix on Nov. 6.











