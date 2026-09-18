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Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuarón headed to Busan Film Festival

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Summary

Alfonso Cuarón will make his first visit to Korea for the 31st Busan International Film Festival in Busan from Oct. 6 to 15. The two-time Academy Award winner will walk the opening ceremony red carpet, host a masterclass and join a Q&A after an IMAX screening of Gravity. His son Jonás Cuarón will also attend the Asian premiere of Gabacho Champion in the World Cinema section.

Key Facts

  • The 31st Busan International Film Festival runs across Busan from Oct. 6 to 15.
  • Cuarón will lead a special Q&A session after an IMAX screening of Gravity.
  • Jonás Cuarón’s latest feature Gabacho Champion will have its Asian premiere in the World Cinema section.
  • Gabacho Champion stars Juan Daniel García Treviño, Eddie Marsan and Rosario Dawson.
  • The 21st Asian Contents & Film Market will run concurrently from Oct. 10 to 13.
By Jhoo Dong-chan
  • Published KST
Oscar-winning Mexican director Alfonso Cuarón / Courtesy of Busan International Film Festival

Oscar-winning Mexican director Alfonso Cuarón / Courtesy of Busan International Film Festival

Alfonso Cuarón, the visionary Mexican filmmaker behind contemporary masterpieces like "Gravity" and "Roma," is set to make his first-ever visit to Korea for the 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

The two-time Academy Award winner for Best Director will headline a star-studded lineup at Asia's premier film gathering, taking place across Busan from Oct. 6 to 15. Known for rewriting the rules of modern filmmaking with his sweeping long takes and immersive storytelling, Cuarón will walk the opening ceremony red carpet, host a highly anticipated masterclass and lead a special Q&A session following an IMAX screening of his 2013 space thriller, "Gravity."

Cuarón’s career spans landmark achievements across global cinema.

He first captured international acclaim with his raw coming-of-age drama "Y Tu Mamá También" (2001), which won Best Screenplay at the Venice Film Festival. He later reinvented a blockbuster franchise with "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" (2004) before staging the visceral dystopian chaos of "Children of Men" (2006). In 2018, his deeply personal black-and-white drama "Roma" earned the Golden Lion at Venice alongside three Oscars.

Adding to the family affair at this year's festival, Cuarón’s son and long-time collaborator, Jonás Cuarón, will also attend the Asian premiere of his latest feature, "Gabacho Champion" — his follow-up to 2023’s "Chupa" — in the World Cinema section.

Co-written by Jonás alongside his father for "Gravity," the younger Cuarón has carved out a distinct path in cinema. "Gabacho Champion" — starring Juan Daniel García Treviño, Eddie Marsan and Rosario Dawson — delivers a witty yet sharp-edged portrait of a Mexican immigrant navigating survival in the United States. Produced through Esperanto Filmoj alongside Alfonso Cuarón, Gabriela Rodriguez and Nicolás Celis, the film will feature a post-screening talk with Jonás Cuarón at the venue.

BIFF’s decision to host both father and son highlights the festival’s enduring prestige on the international circuit. Over its three-decade history, the festival has evolved from a local showcase into a vital bridge between Western auteur cinema and the booming Asian film market.

Beyond the film screenings, the 21st Asian Contents & Film Market will run concurrently from Oct. 10 to 13, reinforcing Busan’s status as a powerhouse hub of global industry professionals.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.

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