BIFF names Chinese auteur Zhang Yimou as Competition jury chief

Renowned Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou has been tapped as jury president for the main Competition section of the upcoming Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), organizers said Thursday.

Zhang will lead a seven-member jury that also includes Chinese filmmaker Bi Gan, Japanese director Kei Ishikawa, Vietnamese producer Tran Thi Bich Ngoc and Korean director July Jung, according to BIFF.

Also serving on the jury are Korean actor Choi Hee-seo and Kazakhstani actor Samal Yeslyamova, it added.

The jury will choose the winners for the Busan Award among 13 films shortlisted for the Competition section that was first introduced last year.

Zhang has won top prizes at prestigious film festivals, including the Golden Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival for his directorial debut "Red Sorghum" (1987) and the Golden Lion at the Venice International Film Festival for "The Story of Qiu Ju" (1992) and "Not One Less" (1999).

He also received the Grand Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival for "To Live" (1994).

The 31st edition of BIFF, Asia's biggest film fest, will run in the southeastern port city of Busan from Oct. 6-15.