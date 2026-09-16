"The Intern" hit theaters on Wednesday, reimagining the Hollywood hit that grossed roughly five times its production budget worldwide through a local lens. High-profile remakes inevitably invite comparisons and pressure, but actress Han So-hee embraced the challenge and trusted her instinctive connection to the project.

The film explores an intergenerational workplace dynamic, unfolding as Gi-ho (Choi Min-sik), an industry veteran of 37 years, joins the fashion startup led by Sun-woo, played by Han. Directed by Kim Do-young, acclaimed for "Kim Ji-young, Born 1982" and "Once We Were Us," the remake drew Han's immediate interest.

"Regardless of the original film, I found Sun-woo compelling in the script," Han said. "She felt grounded, like someone who actually exists out there in the world, and I hoped my interpretation might bring something slightly different."

In the film, Sun-woo propels her fashion company, Woo22, to post 10 billion won ($6.78 million) in sales within three years. While the workaholic founder draws industry attention, she secretly struggles with burnout away from the spotlight before gradually regaining her balance through her interactions with Gi-ho, who joins as an older intern.

"Playing Sun-woo, I recalled the times I ran relentlessly chasing my dreams, and she resonated with me personally," Han said. "I have a perfectionist streak like Sun-woo, but there is always something I miss, as pursuing perfection narrows your perspective. I drew on those personal experiences to shape her life."

Co-star synergy, set leadership

Carrying the central role alongside Choi, a towering figure in Korean film, brought real-world leadership challenges, and Han realized being a CEO is not something to take lightly. During a late scene where Sun-woo addresses her staff, Han blended her scripted dialogue with her genuine gratitude for the cast and crew, triggering an unexpected display of emotion.

"I burst into tears during the take, and when I looked up, everyone was crying too," she said. "I met really good people."

Choi praised Han's commitment, saying she tackled the role with intensity.

"It is natural to give it everything I have in every project, but this film was even more demanding," Han said. "Matching the energy of an industry giant like Choi was my primary duty, and I threw myself into the role to meet his presence."

The on-screen chemistry between the two actors remains a central draw of the film.

"He is warm and boyish, and he never offered unsolicited advice," Han said. "He never treated me like an inexperienced junior, allowing me to inhabit Sun-woo naturally. He jokes around between scenes, but the moment cameras roll, his concentration shifts completely."

Shift to naturalistic acting

Working on the film prompted Han to reflect on what it means to be a mature and decent person.

"Watching how Choi bridged the distance between himself and younger actors, I deeply realized the meaning of a good adult," Han said. "I decided I must become someone who treats everyone as equals, regardless of age or gender."

The project marks a creative departure for Han, who earned international acclaim through physically demanding genre hits such as "My Name," "Gyeongseong Creature" and "Project Y."

"In past projects, I drove the physical action and set events in motion, but this film required building scenes through subtle actions and reactions," she said. "With no single formula to follow, naturalistic acting proved incredibly demanding."

Marking the 10th anniversary of her debut this year after launching her career in the 2017 SBS television series "Reunited Worlds," Han has navigated a relentless schedule while transitioning from her 20s into her 30s.

"In my experience, emotional strain often builds before you realize anything is wrong," she said. "Taking care of myself means understanding how I truly feel. These days, I pay close attention to how I feel, trace the root causes and constantly question myself."

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.