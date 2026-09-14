Nolan's 'Odyssey' tops Korean box office for 40th straight day
Summary
Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey topped the Korean box office for the 40th straight day, drawing 449,000 viewers over the weekend after passing 10 million admissions. The film accounted for 51.5 percent of ticket sales from Friday to Sunday and led the weekend chart for the sixth straight week. Its total audience reached 10.78 million, making it the seventh most-watched foreign film in Korean history. Obsession placed second with 176,000 admissions, while Spider-Man: Brand New Day ranked third with 84,000.
Key Facts
- The Odyssey opened on Aug. 5 and has now led the Korean box office for 40 consecutive days.
- The film drew 449,000 viewers over the weekend and held 51.5 percent of ticket sales from Friday to Sunday.
- Its cumulative audience reached 10.78 million, placing it seventh among foreign films in Korean history.
- Obsession recorded 176,000 admissions over the three-day period and had a running total of 474,000.
- Spider-Man: Brand New Day had 8.93 million cumulative viewers, while The Drama and Road to Gyeong-ju rounded out the top five with 29,000 and 17,000 admissions respectively.
Christopher Nolan's adventure-packed epic "The Odyssey" has dominated the Korean box office for the 40th consecutive day, drawing another 449,000 viewers over the weekend after passing the 10 million audience mark, data showed Monday.
The film, which opened Aug. 5, accounted for 51.5 percent of all ticket sales from Friday to Sunday, staying atop the weekend chart for the sixth straight week. It has attracted a total audience of 10.78 million, becoming the seventh most-watched foreign film in Korean history.
Based on Homer's epic poem "The Odyssey," the film follows the perilous homecoming journey of Odysseus (Matt Damon), the Greek king of Ithaca, after winning the Trojan War. Its star-studded cast also includes Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Charlize Theron and Zendaya.
The Hollywood horror film "Obsession" trailed in second place with 176,000 admissions over the three-day period, representing an 18.6 percent market share. Its running total stood at 474,000, with distributors expecting it to cross the 500,000 mark this week.
"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" slipped to third with 84,000 viewers, bringing its cumulative total to 8.93 million.
Rounding out the top five were "The Drama," starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, with 29,000 admissions, and the Korean film "Road to Gyeong-ju," starring Lee Jung-eun, Gong Hyo-jin, Park So-dam and Lee Yeon, with 17,000.
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