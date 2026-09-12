Filmmaker Lee Chang-dong claimed the prestigious Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival on Saturday (local time) with his latest feature "Possible Love."

The historic victory marks the second time a Korean movie has taken home the award at the world’s oldest film festival, following director Kim Ki-duk’s Golden Lion win with "Pieta" in 2012. It also brings closure to a long-standing Venice quest for Lee, who won the Silver Lion for Best Director 24 years ago with "Oasis" (2002).

"Possible Love," Lee’s first film since "Burning" in 2018, stood out as an early favorite.

The movie was widely seen as a top contender, ahead of big-name entries like Werner Herzog’s "Bucking Fastard," Lance Oppenheim’s "Primetime" and Danny Boyle’s opening film "Ink."

"Possible Love" centers on the unlikely encounter between two couples brought together through a documentary project. Sul Kyung-gu stars as Ho-seok, a laid-off factory worker, while Jeon Do-yeon plays the role of his wife, Mi-ok, both struggling in the aftermath of a violent police crackdown on labor strikes.

Opposing them are Zo In-sung and Cho Yeo-jeong, who play a wealthy couple, with Cho portraying Ye-ji, the ambitious documentary filmmaker who captures the four lives intertwining.

By mixing Korea’s past labor struggles with contemporary social worries, the movie gives a touching look at empathy, class envy and the duties of an artist.

The film’s emotional touch is made even stronger by quiet, gentle music from composer Jung Jae-il, famous for his work on Bong Joon-ho's "Parasite" and the Netflix series "Squid Game."

International critics praised the movie following its premiere, which was greeted with a seven-minute standing ovation. The Hollywood Reporter lauded it as a "profound meditation on trauma and yearning," while the International Cinephile Society awarded it 4.5 out of 5 stars, describing it as "an absolute knockout."

The festival win now serves as a powerful launching pad for the film's global campaign.

"Possible Love" has already been selected as Korea's official entry for Best International Feature Film at the upcoming Academy Awards.

Financed and distributed internationally by Netflix, "Possible Love" is scheduled for a domestic theatrical release on Sept. 23, followed by a limited Oscar-qualifying run in the U.S. on Oct. 23 before streaming worldwide on Nov. 6.