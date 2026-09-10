"Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub" moves away from traditional Korean card games toward high-stakes poker on a global stage, marking a major evolution for the iconic franchise, according to director Choi Kook-hee, Wednesday.

The director emphasized that the fourth and final installment tells an independent story focused on raw human desire.

"Unlike the previous three films, this installment focuses heavily on intense human emotions like envy, jealousy and betrayal," Choi said after the premier in Seoul. "As a long-time fan of the original comic book series by Huh Young-man, it was an honor to direct the final chapter."

The upcoming film follows Jang Tae-young (Byun Yo-han), who loses his online casino empire after being betrayed by his close friend Park Tae-young (Roh Jae-won). Driven by revenge, the two former friends clash in a global gambling match involving figures from Japan and Vietnam.

While earlier entries often rooted their tension in Korean card games, Choi deliberately chose Texas Hold 'em poker to target international audiences. He said the popularity of poker worldwide gives the film a natural advantage as a crime thriller.

To reflect the expanded scale, the cast delivered lines in multiple languages, including English and Japanese.

"Since it is a global gambling setting, we needed various language nuances," Byun said. "I worked with language teachers to express my character's energy through different tongues naturally."

Roh also said he worked hard to handle multilingual dialogue.

"I was not fluent in English or Japanese, but I studied hard with coaches so I could speak the lines freely during filming," he said.

The two leads praised each other's performance on set.

"Byun was the character himself from rehearsal to actual shooting, which made me feel both envious and jealous," Roh said. "It was a huge privilege to work alongside such a talented senior actor."

Byun returned the praise warmly. "Roh showed incredible focus on set and inspired me greatly. Looking at him gave me the energy to push forward as an actor."

By expanding to Southeast Asia, the film offers visual spectacle and exotic scenery that set it apart from previous entries. The massive production scale and dynamic poker sequences provide engaging entertainment.

However, the core narrative stumbles a little in its emotional delivery. The revenge story feels a bit weak, making it hard for viewers to fully understand why the main character hates his former friend so much.

However, bringing this 20-year saga to a close remains a milestone for the team. "I feel truly relieved and satisfied to complete this 20-year franchise," Byun said.

"Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub" will hit local theaters on Sept. 23.











