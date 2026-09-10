Returning to the big screen after a four-year hiatus, veteran actor Park Hae-il delivers another quiet yet powerful performance in director Hur Jin-ho’s new historical thriller, "The Assassin(s)."

The 49-year-old actor enjoyed one of the defining years of his career in 2022 with Park Chan-wook's critical and commercial hit "Decision to Leave" and the period action blockbuster "Hansan: Rising Dragon."

For his return, Park joined Hur again. They previously worked together on the 2016 hit movie "The Last Princess."

Set against the tumultuous backdrop of 1974, "The Assassin(s)" tackles the real-life assassination of first lady Yuk Young-soo. Instead of focusing on the political conspiracy, the movie examines the cruel atmosphere of the era through the eyes of those seeking the truth.

Park plays Jae-hwan, a principled desk editor at a daily newspaper who refuses to back down when faced with state censorship and government pressure. Alongside Yoo Hae-jin, who plays detective Cheol-gu, Park leads a compelling ensemble cast, making the film a strong contender to top the local box office during the upcoming Chuseok holiday season when it hits theaters on Sept. 23.

"I didn't actively seek out historical events when I was growing up, but when director Hur told me this pivotal event in modern Korean history had never been made into a feature film, it sparked my curiosity," Park told The Korea Times in an interview at a cafe in Seoul, Thursday.

"I approached this project with a mindset of exploring and understanding what happened during that period."

Despite nearly 30 years of acting experience, Park confessed that stepping into a 1970s period piece presented fresh challenges.

"It was my first time entering the specific atmosphere of the 1970s," he said. "Every step felt like crossing a stone bridge cautiously. The director, cast and crew kept asking ourselves whether we were accurately capturing the air and tone of that era."

To realistically portray a journalist, Park focused heavily on capturing the fundamental mindset of the profession rather than relying on stereotypical depictions of reporters.

"My primary task was to look and feel natural as a journalist of that time," Park explained. "Instead of deep-diving into the character's backstories, director Hur and I agreed to focus entirely on Jae-hwan's commitment to journalistic integrity and freedom of expression."

A key scene in the film features Jae-hwan reading the Declaration for the Practice of Free Press inside a chaotic newsroom. Park revealed that filming the scene provided a rare, almost weightless moment of immersive focus.

"I was worried that the scene might feel overly formal or awkward for the audience," Park said. "When we shot it, I felt a rare sense of total immersion — almost like being weightless. I even stumbled over a line a little bit, but that natural feel felt right for the moment."

Park also praised his co-star Lee Min-ho, who plays rookie reporter Young-il.

"When I first met Min-ho at the production office, his tall and striking appearance reminded me of the legendary 1960s and 70s star Shin Seong-il," Park said. "I immediately understood why director Hur cast him. Beyond his visual presence, he fully dedicated himself to the set, showing up even on days he had no scenes to support the team."

Park expressed deep gratitude for his senior co-star Yoo Hae-jin as well, saying that watching Yoo's discipline on set inspired him to build healthier habits during production.

"Hae-jin handles stress on set in such a healthy way. He goes for 5-kilometer runs after filming," Park said with a smile. "I tried running near my accommodation to follow his example, and it helped me maintain the energy needed for a film that runs at full throttle from start to finish."

When asked about his style of acting, Park said, "Rather than standing out in a single moment, I prefer my performance to naturally melt into the larger piece. I believe that creates a more complete cinematic experience."











