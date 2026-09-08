Review'The Assassin(s)' tackles 1974 first lady killing through journalist eyes

"The Assassin(s)," an upcoming historical thriller, revisits the 1974 assassination of first lady Yuk Young-soo by focusing on capturing the emotional weight of living in a cruel era.

Director Hur Jin-ho explained he chose to tell the story through the eyes of investigative journalists to reflect the political climate of that time realistically.

"I didn't approach this film with the goal of solving a hidden secret all at once," Hur said after the premiere of the movie in Seoul, Tuesday. "While it follows the format of a mystery thriller, I wanted to show the atmosphere of 1974. Journalists naturally became the central medium to ask questions about that society."

"The Assassin(s)” opens with the Aug. 15, 1974 shooting of the first lady during a Liberation Day ceremony. Although official records concluded that second-generation Korean-Japanese gunman Moon Se-kwang acted alone, the movie delves into long-standing doubts about unaccounted-for bullets and missing audio evidence.

Beyond the mystery, the movie clearly shows how the government abused its power at the time. It shows how authorities tortured field officers who properly executed security duties and suppressed the press to block the public's right to know throughout the movie.

The plot revolves around detective Cheol-gu (Yoo Hae-jin), senior editor Jae-hwan (Park Hae-il) and rookie reporter Young-il (Lee Min-ho).

Yoo described his character as an ordinary man caught in historical turmoil.

"I didn't separate Cheol-gu the police officer from Cheol-gu the father," Yoo said. "He is simply a human being trying to navigate a stormy era."

Park highlighted the human element behind journalistic integrity.

"Even when standing up for the truth, everything ultimately comes back to the people," he said.

The film also stands out for its star-studded cameos, including Park Jeong-min, Jung Woo-sung, Shim Eun-kyung, Um Tae-woong and Oh Dal-su. Jung plays Han Sang-il, a powerful corporate chairman and the older brother of reporter Young-il, while Park Jeong-min plays the gunman.

Hur acknowledged his concerns about using high-profile actors for just a small amount of screen time. "I was worried prominent actors might distract audiences from the story," Hur said. "However, characters like chairman Han held symbolic weight, and Park Jeong-min's character dominated the film despite minimal dialogue."

Produced by Hive Media Corp, a studio known for producing the 2023 hit movie "12.12: The Day" about the 1979 military coup, "The Assassin(s)" is drawing natural comparisons between the two films. However, the director drew a clear distinction.

"I am grateful for the comparison, but 'The Assassin(s)' is not a movie that seeks to deliver a final verdict," Hur said. "It is about the people who lived through that time."

"The Assassin(s)" will hit the local theaters on Sept. 23.



