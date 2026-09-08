Romance film starring Bae Suzy, Lee Jin-wook to release in December
By Yonhap
"Seven O'Clock Breakfast Club for the Brokenhearted," a Korean romance drama starring Bae Suzy and Lee Jin-wook, will open in theaters in Korea in December, the film's distributor said Tuesday.
The film follows flight attendant Sa-gang (Bae) and business consultant Ji-hoon (Lee), who meet at a breakfast gathering for people who have broken up with their lovers, according to BY4M Studio.
It also stars Yoo Ji-tae and Keum Sae-rok.
Based on a 2012 novel of the same name authored by Korean writer Baek Young-ok, the film was screened at the Busan International Film Festival last year.
Im Sun-ae, known for "An Old Lady" (2020) and "Ms. Apocalypse" (2024), directed the film.