Christopher Nolan's adventure-packed epic "The Odyssey" reigned atop the weekend box office chart for the fifth straight week as it exceeded 10 million admissions, data showed Monday.

The film added 698,395 admissions over the weekend, bringing its total admissions to 10,027,997 as of Sunday, according to the data released by the Korean Film Council (KOFIC), which compiles admissions from Friday through Sunday for its weekend chart.

Based on Homer's epic poem "The Odyssey," the film follows the perilous homecoming journey of Odysseus (Matt Damon), the Greek king of Ithaca, after winning the Trojan War. Its star-studded cast also includes Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Charlize Theron and Zendaya.

It is now the second most-watched film in Korea this year and is also the 10th foreign film ever to top 10 million admissions in the country.

American films also ranked second and third with "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," adding 146,678 admissions and the low-budget horror hit "Obsession" attracting 138,442 admissions on its first weekend since release, respectively.

The Korean film "Road to Gyeong-ju" ranked No. 4, adding 49,417 admissions, while the Korean family drama "Portrait of a Family" followed, attracting 40,840 admissions on its debut weekend.

"The Odyssey" appeared ready to extend its chart-topping run this week, with the film accounting for 45.4 percent of ticket pre-sales as of 9 a.m. Monday, according to KOFIC data.

Upcoming Korean films "The Assassin(s)" and "Intern" came next, accounting for 11.5 percent and 11 percent of all advance ticket sales, respectively.