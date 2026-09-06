'The Odyssey' tops 10 mil. admissions in Korea

Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" surpassed 10 million admissions in Korea on Sunday, becoming the second film to reach such a milestone this year, its local distributor said.

The film, released Aug. 5, has also become the 10th foreign film ever to top 10 million admissions here.

Based on Homer's epic poem "The Odyssey," the film follows the perilous homecoming journey of Odysseus (Matt Damon), the Greek king of Ithaca, after winning the Trojan War. Its star-studded cast also includes Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Charlize Theron and Zendaya.