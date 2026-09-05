Taking the court for the first time in their lives, athletes with developmental disabilities are redefining what it means to compete.

The new sports documentary "Perfect Shoot" offers an intimate look at the nation's first handball league All Win Peak, created specifically for players with developmental disabilities.

Directed by Oh Kyu-ik, the film was originally produced to be released on MBC Chungbuk, a local branch of major broadcaster MBC, but the project expanded into a feature-length theatrical release after it gained widespread recognition.

The documentary traces the origin of the league back to 2021, when the Sports Support Center for the Disabled at Seowon University launched an initiative to establish developmental disability handball teams.

Backed by corporate sponsorship and local welfare funding, 10 teams were formed across the country. Handball was officially designated as a demonstration sport by Special Olympics Korea in 2022, paving the way for the historic launch of the national league in 2023.

Oh captured the journey over a three-year period, following players from the moment they first held a handball to their fierce competition on the court.

"I started this project with the hope of creating a world where the slight difference of having a disability is neither special nor strange," Oh said. "Through this process, I wanted to show that there is absolutely no disability in front of the sweat and effort of these players."

Rather than offering a broad survey of all 10 teams, the documentary focuses on specific players to build a clear narrative structure. The film spotlights a team based in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province.

The story focuses on center back Kim Saeng-soo, who works at a local laundry facility alongside his teammates while dreaming of joining the national team and helping his family.

To highlight the personal growth of different athletes, the director contrasts the high-intensity competition of Division A with the story of Kim Su-il, a goalkeeper for a Division C team. For Kim Su-il and his family, the league serves less as an arena for professional ambition and more as a joyful space for social connection and daily independence.

Former members of the Korean women's national handball team also appear as coaches. Their presence brings additional depth to the film as they navigate the balance between athletic discipline and supportive mentorship for the athletes.

"Perfect Shoot" succeeds in showing the reality of the national league for disabled athletes. At the same time, it maintains a warm and balanced perspective toward its subjects throughout the story.

Ultimately, "Perfect Shoot" delivers a subtle message about social inclusion and systemic support. By documenting the determination of the athletes and the dedication of their families, the documentary movie encourages audiences to reconsider prevailing social prejudices regarding people with developmental disabilities.

The movie won the Grand Prize at the 25th Persons with Disabilities Film Festival. The event serves as an important platform to raise awareness about disability issues through cinema.

"Perfect Shoot" will hit theaters nationwide on Wednesday.