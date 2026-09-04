Actor Yim Si-wan to host BIFF closing ceremony

Actor-singer Yim Si-wan has been selected as the emcee for the closing ceremony of this year's Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), its organizers said Friday.

The closing ceremony will feature the presentation of the Busan awards for works that competed in BIFF's main competition section introduced last year, according to the organizers.

Yim, who first debuted as a member of K-pop boy group Ze:a, made his debut as an actor in the historical romance TV drama "The Moon Embracing the Sun" (2012). He has also appeared in the workplace drama "Misaeng" (2014) and the second and third seasons of the global megahit Netflix series "Squid Game."

Meanwhile, actor Kim Min-ha, who appeared in the historical saga "Pachinko," will host the opening ceremony.

The 31st edition of BIFF is slated to take place in the southeastern city of Busan from Oct. 6-15.