Korean director Lee Chang-dong wins Mill Valley Auteur Award

Renowned Korean director Lee Chang-dong has won the Auteur Award at this year's Mill Valley Film Festival, Netflix said Thursday.

Lee, whose latest feature "Possible Love" has also been invited to the Spotlights Program of the festival set to take place in San Francisco next month, is the first Korean to receive the award, according to the streaming platform.

The award recognizes Lee's unique cinematic world and accomplishments, it added.

The recognition is the latest among numerous accolades the veteran director has earned. Most recently, he became the first Korean to win the TIFF Ebert Director Award, a lifetime achievement honor presented at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

"Possible Love" has also been invited to compete at the main competition section of the prestigious Venice International Film Festival.

The film will hit Korean theaters on Sept. 23 and will be available on Netflix from Nov. 6.