Busan film fest ticket sales to begin Sept. 17

Ticket sales for events of the annual Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) will begin this month, with schedules for movie screenings set to be disclosed later this week, organizers said Wednesday.

Tickets for the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as events such as outdoor and overnight screenings and conversations with invited actors, will begin at 2 p.m. on Sept. 17, according to the BIFF organizing committee.

Tickets for all other film screenings will begin at 2 p.m. on Sept. 21, with the overall schedule set to be disclosed at 5 p.m. Friday next week, it added.

All ticket sales will be available through BIFF's official website, with the exception of remaining and cancelled tickets and a small number of tickets set aside for visitors aged 65 and older and the disabled.

The 31st edition of BIFF, the country's biggest film fest, is slated to run Oct. 6-15 in the southeastern city of Busan.