“Squid Game” director Hwang Dong-hyuk is set to return to the big screen after 10 years.

Production company Firstman Studio announced Thursday that “K.O. Club” was in the works and unveiled a cast lineup that includes Lee Byung-hun and Oh Jung-se.

Short for “Killing Oldmen Club,” the film is set in a future where even youth can be bought. It centers on the conflict between the privileged few who wield wealth and power and refuse to step aside, and a younger generation deprived of opportunities from the outset.

Hwang previously directed “The Fortress,” “Miss Granny” and “Silenced.” He also made history with the Netflix megahit “Squid Game,” becoming the first person to win the Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding directing for a non-English-language series.

“Squid Game” is Netflix’s most popular series of all time across its English- and non-English-language titles. Attention is now turning to what Hwang, now one of the biggest names in global entertainment, will bring to his return to the big screen.

The cast is equally notable. Lee, who worked with Hwang on “Squid Game,” will reunite with the director, along with Oh, Park Hae-soo, Cho Yeo-jeong and Kim So-jin. Expectations are high for what the acclaimed cast and Hwang will create together.

“K.O. Club” is scheduled to begin filming in the first half of 2027.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.