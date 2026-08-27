Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director behind the global cultural phenomenon “Squid Game,” is making his long-awaited return to feature-length filmmaking with sci-fi thriller “K.O. Club.”

Set in a dystopian near-future where the ultra-wealthy can purchase prolonged youth and biological vitality, the film plunges directly into a bitter, high-stakes generational war. The narrative pits an entrenched, elderly elite — who hoard immense wealth and institutional power while stubbornly refusing to step down — against a hopeless younger generation stripped of economic mobility, social security and basic future opportunities. The title “K.O. Club” stands ominously for Killing Oldmen Club,” laying bare the lethal resentments brewing beneath a deeply fractured, age-divided society.

Marking Hwang’s first cinematic feature film in a decade following his acclaimed 2017 historical epic "The Fortress," the ambitious project reinforces his longstanding reputation for pairing sharp social critique with gripping, high-concept commercial storytelling. Having previously directed major Korean hit films like the body-swap comedy "Miss Granny" and the hard-hitting social drama "Silenced," Hwang made global television history as the first Asian director to win a Primetime Emmy Award for directing a non-English series with "Squid Game."

"K.O. Club" boasts a powerhouse ensemble cast led by actor Lee Byung-hun, who reunites with Hwang after portraying the enigmatic Front Man in "Squid Game." Joining him is "Squid Game" castmate Park Hae-soo, alongside Oh Jung-se, from "It's Okay to Not Be Okay," Cho Yeo-jeong, from "Parasite," and Kim So-jin from "The Man Standing Next." Together, these five acclaimed performers are set to anchor Hwang's razor-sharp narrative with intense psychological depth, emotional nuance and dramatic synergy on screen.

The film will be produced by Firstman Studio, the prominent production banner co-founded by Hwang and veteran producer Kim Ji-yeon. The studio, which brought "Squid Game" to international prominence, has steadily expanded its creative footprint across both film and television with dynamic projects such as the popular series "Affairs Are Not the Problem," establishing itself as a premier production house for ambitious, globally resonant narrative storytelling.

By combining a provocative sci-fi premise with Korea’s top cinematic talent, Hwang aims to construct a captivating cinematic world that examines the extreme consequences of wealth inequality, systemic economic stagnation and rising demographic frustration. Principal photography for "K.O. CLUB" is officially scheduled to begin in the first half of 2027, promising audiences a thrilling, thought-provoking theatrical spectacle.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.



