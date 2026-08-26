Actor Koo Kyo-hwan turns immortal in 'Reawaken Man: The Red'

Director Baek Jong-yeol teamed up with actor Koo Kyo-hwan to adapt the popular webtoon "Reawakened Man" into the action film "Reawaken Man: The Red."

The director said he focused on reshaping the original comic's premise into a fast-paced action film about an unemployed youth who gains the ability to revive after death.

"The original webtoon has a very famous premise about an ordinary person acquiring a completely extraordinary power," Baek, a former commercial and music video director who previously directed "The Beauty Inside" (2015) and Netflix's "Believer 2" (2023), said Wednesday.

"My main focus was figuring out how to effectively reconstruct this narrative within the short runtime of a film medium."

"Reawaken Man: The Red" follows Seok-hwan (Koo), an unemployed young man. After dying, he realizes he possesses a supernatural ability to revive 72 hours after death, which makes him the target of a mysterious group.

Koo continues his impressive box-office streak following his lead role in director Yeon Sang-ho's "Colony," which hit Korean theaters in May and drew over 5.9 million moviegoers. He said he was thrilled to join the new project and focused on playing a relatable young man.

"I am thrilled to greet audiences once again through such an entertaining project," Koo said. "Since this film needs to offer pure enjoyment throughout its runtime, I believed I had to enjoy the process myself. My primary goal was portraying a relatable young person who could exist right around us."

The movie showcases dynamic action sequences as Seok-hwan grows stronger with each resurrection.

Baek said the production combined classical physical action with advanced wirework and visual effects to highlight the character's growing power.

The film also features a strong supporting cast that built tight chemistry on set. Kang Ki-young plays Seok-hwan's loyal best friend Yeong-ha, while Kim Si-a portrays his mature younger sister Ye-rin.

Shin Seung-ho stars as Black, a shadowy figure who threatens Seok-hwan with his massive power. The project marks a reunion for Koo and Shin, who previously shared the screen in the hit Netflix series "D.P." (2021).

"Meeting Shin in a new environment allowed me to see fresh dimensions of his acting," Koo said. "When filming action scenes together, we made eye contact with the intensity of actors starring in a romantic drama."

Shin added that he challenged himself by speaking three languages for the role.

"I tried my best to show a side of myself that I haven't revealed before," Shin said. "It was a rewarding opportunity to deliver a deeper, more intense confrontation."

“Reawaken Man: The Red” will hit local theaters on Sept. 30.