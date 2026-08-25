Master director Lee Chang-dong says his new feature film "Possible Love" explores how human affection and personal bonds can sustain people through economic hardship and societal pressure.

"The movie is literally a story about love," Lee said during a press conference in Seoul, Tuesday. "It goes beyond romantic love to explore the love people experience throughout their lives, asking what kind of love is possible for us and how we can protect it."

The story centers on a laid-off worker and his wife who cross paths with a wealthy couple living in a completely different social tier.

Mi-ok (Jeon Do-yeon) works at a mask factory, while her husband Ho-seok (Sul Kyung-gu) suffers from severe trauma after losing his job during a violent strike crackdown. Their quiet struggle changes when they meet documentary filmmaker Ye-ji (Cho Yeo-jung) and her husband Sang-woo (Zo In-sung). When Ye-ji invites the struggling couple to Sang-woo's beachfront villa for a joint summer vacation, long-suppressed desires and deep-seated class tensions begin to surface.

The project faced severe funding hurdles during the prolonged slump in the local film industry, leading the acclaimed director behind award-winning works like his Cannes Best Screenplay winner "Poetry" (2010) and Venice Special Director's Award winner "Oasis” (2002), to partner with Netflix for production support.

"Possible Love" will open in local theaters on Sept. 23 before its global release on Netflix on Nov. 6. Ahead of its public debut, the film received invitations to the competition section at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival and the Special Presentations section at the 51st Toronto International Film Festival.

On Tuesday, the Korean Film Council also announced it selected "Possible Love" as the country's official submission for the International Feature Film category at the 99th Academy Awards, set for March 2027.

Lee spent over a decade developing the story, which was inspired by a real-life mass layoff event at a major Korean conglomerate. He revived the long-shelved script by overlapping the story of the struggling worker family with the world of the wealthy couple.

"As the control of capital over our lives grows stronger, I wondered how we should survive," Lee said. "I believed that what supports our lives during tough times is love between people."

The movie brings together a stellar cast of veteran actors. Jeon reunites with the director 19 years after her award-winning performance in "Secret Sunshine” (2007). Sul, who stars in his third Lee Chang-dong film following "Peppermint Candy" (2000) and "Oasis" (2002), brings deep emotion to his role as Ho-seok, a man haunted by past trauma.

"Working on 'Peppermint Candy' was physically and emotionally overwhelming because I lacked experience back then, and every day felt like a massive challenge," Sul said.

"As time passed, I found myself deeply longing for those intense days. To have that wish come true is overwhelming, and it made me feel like I was back at the very beginning of my acting career."

Zo plays Sang-woo, a wealthy man who grew up without major setbacks.

"Sang-woo grew up in a wealthy environment and lacks clear complexes. Because his flaws are not obvious, his inner thoughts behind his warm exterior are harder to read, making him a complex character," he said.

Zo expressed deep respect for the director. "I always admired the director's work," he said. "Even with senior actors on set, everyone felt like beginners in front of his direction. We focused on every single word he said."

Cho shared a similar passion for the project. "I put all my effort into truly existing as the character. Becoming the role itself was the most important thing, and that process made happy every day."