Moon Geun-young to return as film lead after 9 years
Summary
Actress Moon Geun-young will return to the big screen in a leading role after nine years with Yeon Sang-ho’s upcoming film Yeto. The film follows influencer sisters Su-a and Min-a on a camping trip that turns into a disappearance mystery at the former site of a pseudo-religious group. Moon plays Su-a, and the film is now in post-production after shooting finished.
Key Facts
- Moon Geun-young’s last leading film role was in Glass Garden, which was released in 2017.
- Kim Si-a will play Min-a, Su-a’s younger sister, in the film.
- Go Ah-sung joins the cast as Deok-hee, a mysterious figure encountered by the sisters.
Actress Moon Geun-young will return to the big screen in a leading role after nine years, with director Yeon Sang-ho's upcoming film "Yeto," the film's distributor said Friday.
According to Showbox, the film follows influencer sisters Su-a and Min-a after they embark on a camping trip and Min-a disappears at the former site of a pseudo-religious group.
Moon plays Su-a, the elder sister who puts her life with Min-a on display. Her last leading role in a film was in "Glass Garden," released in 2017.
Kim Si-a, known for her roles in "Miss Baek" (2017) and "Kill Boksoon" (2023), will play Min-a. Go Ah-sung joins the cast as Deok-hee, a mysterious figure encountered by the sisters.
Yeon is co-directing the film with Yoon Young-woo, an emerging filmmaker who worked as an assistant director on Yeon's Netflix series "Parasyte: The Grey" and "Hellbound."
The film is now in post-production after completing shooting.
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