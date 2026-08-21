Moon Geun-young to return as film lead after 9 years

Actress Moon Geun-young will return to the big screen in a leading role after nine years, with director Yeon Sang-ho's upcoming film "Yeto," the film's distributor said Friday.

According to Showbox, the film follows influencer sisters Su-a and Min-a after they embark on a camping trip and Min-a disappears at the former site of a pseudo-religious group.

Moon plays Su-a, the elder sister who puts her life with Min-a on display. Her last leading role in a film was in "Glass Garden," released in 2017.

Kim Si-a, known for her roles in "Miss Baek" (2017) and "Kill Boksoon" (2023), will play Min-a. Go Ah-sung joins the cast as Deok-hee, a mysterious figure encountered by the sisters.

Yeon is co-directing the film with Yoon Young-woo, an emerging filmmaker who worked as an assistant director on Yeon's Netflix series "Parasyte: The Grey" and "Hellbound."

The film is now in post-production after completing shooting.