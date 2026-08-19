BIFF taps 'The Table: Day and Night' as opening film

The Korean film "The Table: Day and Night" will open this year's Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), organizers said Wednesday.

Directed by Kim Jong-kwan, the film follows four couples and their lively yet tender conversations that take place at a single cafe, according to BIFF.

Its ensemble cast includes Kim Min-ha, Han Sun-hwa, Lee Hee-jun, Shim Eun-kyung and Kim Dong-hwi.

"'The Table: Day and Night' is an elegant and assured film in which the cinematic interests, style, perspective, and world that Kim Jong-kwan has persistently explored as a filmmaker reach a provisional culmination," BIFF said in a release.

Kim, who made his directorial debut with the acclaimed short film "How to Operate a Polaroid Camera" (2004), has also helmed "Come, Closer" (2010), "The Table" (2017) and "Shades of the Heart" (2021).

He also took part in the Netflix original series "Persona" (2019) by producing one of its segments "Walking at Night."

The 31st edition of BIFF is scheduled to run from Oct. 6-15 in the southeastern port city of Busan.