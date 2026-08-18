'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub' promises intense finale for hit franchise

Director Choi Kook-hee said Tuesday he feels deep responsibility and pride in directing "Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub," the final chapter of Korea's iconic casino thriller franchise.

"It is an honor and a heavy responsibility to wrap up a 20-year journey," he said during a press conference in Seoul. Choi is known for directing the 2018 financial drama "Default" and the 2022 musical film "Life Is Beautiful."

"While the film revolves around gambling like its predecessors, this installment focuses more on human nature, envy, jealousy and betrayal."

Scheduled to hit local theaters on Sept. 23, "Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub" serves as the fourth and final entry in the hit series based on Huh Young-man's popular comic book.

The franchise launched with "Tazza: The High Rollers" in 2006, followed by "Tazza: The Hidden Card" in 2014 and "Tazza: One Eyed Jack" in 2019. In Korean, "Tazza" refers to a master gambler or card shark skilled in deception.

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The upcoming film centers on a high-stakes revenge match set on the global gambling stage. The plot follows Jang Tae-young, played by Byun Yo-han, who built an online casino empire, and his former close friend Park Tae-young (Roh Jae-won), who took everything away from him.

Byun said that the new film has an independent storyline separate from previous entries.

"The second and third films expanded on the world established in the 2006 original, but this fourth installment has an independent storyline," Byun said. "Audiences can easily enjoy our movie even if they have not seen the previous entries."

To deliver realistic gambling scenes on screen, the cast underwent rigorous preparation alongside professional Texas Hold 'em players.

"I practiced card tricks constantly and went through mind games and betting size verification training with top domestic poker players," Byun said.

Co-star Roh also shared his dedication, noting that he always kept poker chips in hand and practiced nonstop from the moment he woke up until he went to sleep.

For Roh, the film holds special significance as this is his first leading role in a major commercial production.

"This is the first commercial film of my career as a lead actor, which feels deeply meaningful and like a dream come true," Roh said. "I tried to overcome the pressure and focused fully on my character, Park Tae-young. I am deeply grateful to the director for giving me this role."

The movie also marks the first time the franchise shot key sequences abroad, as some scenes were shot in Vietnam.

"Even though we were working in a foreign setting with crew members speaking different languages, I felt that emotions connected naturally through acting," Byun said.

He also spoke about working with Japanese actor Ayaka Miyoshi, who he said he connected with through acting despite not speaking the same language.

The movie also features rapper Swings, who makes his big screen acting debut under his real name Moon Ji-hoon. Moon plays Abraham, a high school classmate of the two main characters.

"I started acting just six months ago after making music for 20 years," Moon said. "It feels like a true blessing, and I approached the role with deep respect."