Actor Kim Min-hee attends Locarno film fest with director Hong Sang-soo

Actor Kim Min-hee and her longtime partner, director Hong Sang-soo, attended the Locarno Film Festival this week, foreign media reports showed Friday, in what marked their first public appearance together following the birth of their son.

Kim and Hong attended the screening for the director's latest feature, "Nowhere to Lay My Eyes," which was invited to the international competition section of the 79th edition of the annual film festival held in Switzerland, according to the reports.

Kim, who gave birth to her first child with Hong last year, reportedly discussed her life as a new mom juggling an acting career during a conversation with the audience following the screening.

"Nowhere to Lay My Eyes," Hong's 35th feature, follows Sang-hee (Kim Min-hee), who heads to the southern Korean island of Jeju to find her divorcee mom whom she last saw 10 years ago.

Alongside her role as Sang-hee, Kim also served as the production manager.

It marked the fifth time Hong was invited to the Locarno film fest to screen his work. He won the best director award for "Our Sunhi" (2013) and the top Golden Leopard prize for "Right Now, Wrong Then" (2015).

Kim clinched the best performance award for her role in Hong's "By the Stream" (2024).