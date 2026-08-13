Why is 2007 Korean monster film 'D-War' suddenly a Netflix hit in Europe?

Nearly two decades after its theatrical release, director Shim Hyung-rae’s 2007 science-fiction fantasy film "D-War" has surged on Netflix to spark renewed international interest. The film reached No. 2 on the streaming platform's movie charts in major European markets.

According to data released by streaming rankings tracker FlixPatrol, "D-War" ranked No. 6 on its global Netflix movie chart on Aug. 8 and 9, before slipping to No. 9 on Tuesday. The film climbed to No. 2 in France, Germany and Italy.

Shim directed and co-wrote the 2007 film, which blends the fantasy genre with traditional Korean elements. The movie features an "imugi," a mythical serpent from Korean folklore, and includes a regional version of the folk song "Arirang."

During its original domestic run, "D-War" sold about 8.4 million tickets in Korean theaters. However, the film received mixed reviews upon release, with audiences and critics divided over its narrative execution and computer-generated effects.

The unexpected chart revival began after the film was added to Netflix on Aug. 6. Foreign media have attributed the film's renewed international interest to its accessible nature, describing it as a live-action monster movie that viewers can enjoy as a popcorn flick.

Observers said the film is finding new life as its lighthearted fantasy action meshes with the sustained global appetite for Korean film and television content.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.