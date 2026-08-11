Hong Kong director Ann Hui will be honored at this year's Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) for her contributions to empowering women in the film industry, organizers said Tuesday.

Hui, who made her directorial debut with "The Secret" (1979) and has helmed 27 feature films and two feature-length documentaries, will receive the Camellia Award at the upcoming film festival, according to the organizers.

In addition to numerous accolades she has won at home, Hui received the Asian Filmmaker of the Year Award at BIFF in 2014 and the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice International Film Festival in 2020.

"In my previous years, I felt unwilling to receive such taking-stock prizes because I wished to continue making movies," she was quoted as saying in a press release. "Now that I am nearly eighty and find it difficult to make a film, I think the prize comes just in time for me to appreciate it more."

The award will be presented at the opening ceremony of the 31st edition of BIFF, scheduled for Oct. 6-15 in the southeastern port city of Busan.

Inspired by the city flower of Busan, the Camellia Award is awarded to filmmakers who have made significant contributions to elevating the status of women in the cinema industry.