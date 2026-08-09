'The Odyssey' debuts atop weekend box office

Christopher Nolan's epic "The Odyssey" debuted atop the weekend box-office chart in Korea, dethroning the latest Spider-Man film, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," from the top spot, data showed Monday.

The Hollywood blockbuster added 1,333,437 admissions over the weekend, bringing its total admissions to 1,874,731 as of Sunday, according to the data released by the Korean Film Council, which compiles admissions from Friday through Sunday for its weekend chart.

Released last Wednesday, it follows the perilous homecoming journey of Odysseus (Matt Damon), the Greek king of Ithaca, after winning the Trojan War. Its star-studded cast also includes Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Charlize Theron and Zendaya.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" drew 1,264,531 admissions over the weekend, bringing its total admissions to 5,911,933.

The Korean animated film "Heartsping Of Love 2 : The Legend of the Whale Jewel" placed third, drawing 289,451 admissions over the weekend, while the alien epic "Hope" followed next with 100,889 admissions.

As of 8:14 a.m. Monday, "The Odyssey" accounted for 63.5 percent of ticket presales, signaling a strong run. "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" accounted for 21.2 percent, according to the data.



