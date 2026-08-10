'The Assassin(s)' unravels mystery behind 1974 killing of first lady

Director Hur Jin-ho emphasized maintaining a balanced, unbiased perspective when depicting the mystery surrounding the 1974 assassination of first lady Yuk Young-soo in his new movie "The Assassin(s)."

"When I first thought about making this story into a film a decade ago, it was not an easy topic because some figures involved are still alive," Hur said during a press conference in Seoul, Monday.

"Through extensive research and interviews, I tried to maintain a balanced and objective perspective without prejudice, while also incorporating the cinematic tension and pace of a mystery thriller."

Inspired by the Aug. 15, 1974 assassination of the wife of President Park Chung-hee, "The Assassin(s)" follows three men as they pursue their suspicions and chase hidden motives. Although based on real events, the movie does not explicitly use the real names of the historical figures it depicts.

In the movie, six gunshots ring out live on national television during a Liberation Day ceremony, but only four bullets are recovered, leaving two unaccounted for in official records.

The plot revolves around detective Cheol-gu (Yoo Hae-jin) who was responsible for managing security at the scene, veteran newspaper editor Jae-hwan (Park Hae-il), who finds flaws in the official investigation, and rookie reporter Young-il (Lee Min-ho), who directly witnessed the events.

Regarding the parenthetical "(s)" in the title, Hur explained that it serves as a central element tied directly to the narrative's core mystery.

"Once audiences watch the movie, they will clearly understand why the parentheses are added to the title and how it should be read," Hur said.

Actor Yoo, who starred in "The King's Warden" arlier this year — which et the record for highest-grossing film in Korean box office history — said he focused on conveying the internal confusion of a detective assigned to security on that tragic day.

"Cheol-gu notices a definite gap between what he directly witnessed at the scene and the official announcement made by authorities," Yoo said. "I focused on depicting his emotional changes as he moves to uncover what really happened."

Park, who stars as the city desk editor at a newspaper, said his character Jae-hwan pursues the case using his journalistic instincts.

"Although Jae-hwan was not at the site, he watched the live broadcast and questioned the official narrative," Park said. "He is a logical figure who takes the initiative to investigate the truth."

Lee explained that his character, Young-il, is a passionate rookie reporter who gave up a comfortable life to follow his own beliefs.

"I wanted Young-il to feel like a dynamic, living character with raw energy," Lee said. "He matures and strengthens as he gains social experience through journalism and his interactions with Jae-hwan."

Before its domestic release, the movie earned an official invitation to the Gala Presentations section at the 51st Toronto International Film Festival.

The film is set to join the traditionally fierce box office race during the upcoming Chuseok holiday season in September.

"It feels great to see so many Korean films in theaters all at once," Yoo said. "It gives audiences a wider variety of choices and makes coming to the movie theater much more enjoyable."