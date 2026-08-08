'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' exceeds 5 mil. ticket sales in Korea

The latest Spider-Man film surpassed 5 million ticket sales on the 11th day of its release in Korea, the film's local distributor said Saturday.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day," the fourth installment starring Tom Holland, hit the 5 million mark Saturday morning, its local distributor, Sony Pictures, said.

According to the distributor, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" has become the fastest foreign film released in Korea since 2023.

The movie reached the 3 million sales mark on its third day and the 4 million sales mark on the seventh day.

The movie follows an adult Peter Parker (Holland) as he confronts new threats while grappling with having been forgotten by everyone who knows him, including his girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) and best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon).