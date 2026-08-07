Na Hong-jin's 'Hope' to screen at Toronto film fest

The Korean sci-fi epic "Hope" by director Na Hong-jin has been invited to screen at this year's Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the film's distributor said Friday.

"Hope" will be screened at the Midnight Madness section of the 51st TIFF, set to open Sept. 10, according to Plus M Entertainment. The category is dedicated to creative genre films featuring an intense concept and sensational visuals.

Starring Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung and Jung Ho-yeon, the film follows police officers and villagers in the remote coastal town of Hopo as they become embroiled in a series of spiraling events after encountering powerful yet mysterious extraterrestrial beings.

It premiered at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year before being released in Korean theaters last month. Its North American opening is set for Sept. 9.