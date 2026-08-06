Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh to be honored at 31st BIFF

Oscar-winning actor Michelle Yeoh will receive the Asian Filmmaker of the Year award at the opening night of the 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) on October 6, the festival organizers said Thursday.

The prestigious award is presented annually to individuals who have made significant contributions to the Asian film industry and its culture.

Yeoh, who turned 64 on Thursday, has forged a groundbreaking path across both Asian and Western cinema.

Taking on her first lead role in "Yes, Madam" in 1985, she redefined action roles for women in male-dominated genres through hits such as "Police Story 3: Supercop" (1992) and "Wing Chun” (1994).

She gained international prominence through the James Bond film "Tomorrow Never Dies" (1997) and solidified her status as a global star in "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” (2000).

In 2023, Yeoh made history as the first Asian actor to win the Academy Award for Best Actress for her lead role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once" (2022). She further cemented her legacy on the world stage by receiving the Honorary Golden Bear at the 2026 Berlin International Film Festival, becoming the first Asian woman to earn the lifetime achievement honor.

"Yeoh is a pioneering figure who opened new horizons for independent female characters in Hong Kong cinema and rewrote film history by breaking down Hollywood barriers with her wide acting spectrum and bold challenges," the organizers said.

The upcoming festival marks Yeoh's return to Busan after 15 years, following her last red-carpet appearance in 2011 for "The Lady." She first visited the film festival in 2002, and has maintained a close relationship over the decades.

A special screening program will also showcase four of her films during the event. The lineup includes three works selected personally by the actor — "Reign of Assassins" (2010), "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and "Sandiwara” (2026)" — alongside her new release "It’s My Time.”

The award ceremony will take place during the opening ceremony of the 31st BIFF on Oct. 6 at the Busan Cinema Center. The festival will run through Oct. 15 across various venues in the coastal city.