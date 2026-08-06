The Korean animation "Long Long Night," an adaptation of the bestselling novel of the same title, has been invited to screen at this year's Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the film's distributor said Thursday.

The 3D animation, the directorial debut by Youm Kyu-bock, will have its world premiere at TIFF's Centrepiece section, according to The Contents On.

It marks the first time in 13 years that a Korean animation feature has been invited to screen at TIFF since "Colony" director Yeon Sang-ho's animation "The Fake" (2013).

"Long Long Night," written by Ru Ri, is a children's story that has sold more than 800,000 copies in Korea and has been adapted into a musical and pansori, or traditional Korean opera.

It tenderly portrays the bond between two animals — the last remaining white rhinoceros on Earth and a baby penguin born from an abandoned egg — as they set on a journey to find the ocean.

Youm is a seasoned producer who has worked in the local advertising industry for about 20 years and has authored a picture book.

The date for the release of "Long Long Night" in Korea is yet to be set.