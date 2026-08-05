'Portrait of a Family' tests family bonds in desperate times

Director Lee Ji-won said her upcoming film "Portrait of a Family" reflects the same vision of personal bonds and salvation she explored in her 2018 acclaimed debut feature “Miss Baek.”

"If my previous work focused on the bond between a woman and a child, I wanted to expand that scope into a story about a family struggling together to overcome hardship," the director said during a press conference in Seoul, Wednesday.

"Portrait of a Family" follows former star baseball player Joong-goo (Ryu Seung-ryong) and his wife Nam-mi (Ha Ji-won), who used to be a celebrity.

Their marriage ends when Joong-goo’s secret daughter, Dong-joo (Kim Si-a), suddenly appears. This shocking truth breaks the couple apart. Eight years after their breakup, however, the family reunites to uncover the truth and protect Dong-joo after she becomes embroiled in a shocking incident.

The movie's Korean title, "Bigwang" references a traditional "hwatu" card from the "December" suite depicting a man with an umbrella.

While players usually see this card as unlucky or unwanted in games like go-stop, it can help win the game when played in the right circumstances. This mirrors how the characters of the movie save each other.

Lee gained critical acclaim with "Miss Baek," a powerful story about an ex-convict who protects an abused child . The movie earned Lee the award for Best New Director at the 55th Baeksang Arts Awards and drew high praise for Kim Si-a, who delivered a nuanced performance, even though she was only nine years old at the time of filming.

"I spent a lot of time thinking about what kind of story to present after receiving so much love for 'Miss Baek,'" Lee said. "The bigwang card represents someone making a desperate effort to survive against all odds, and I thought it was a perfect symbol for people standing by each other in moments of crisis."

Ryu, who plays the father, said he was immediately drawn to the unique premise and the strength of the screenplay.

"The title was very intriguing," he said. "I was impressed by the story of people who once tasted success, fell from grace and managed to find strength by coming together. Also, my trust in Lee was a major factor in choosing this project."

Ha said she was deeply drawn to her character’s journey of endurance and recovery.

"All the characters in the script felt so alive," she said. "I felt a deep sense of heartache while acting out Nam-mi's struggle to endure and overcome life's hardships alongside her family."

Kim, reuniting with Lee after "Miss Baek" to play the daughter, expressed her deep trust in the director.

"The director always ensures a comfortable atmosphere on set so I can focus entirely on my acting," Kim said. "I was happy to work with her again and show how much I have grown as an actor."

“Portrait of a Family” will hit local theaters on September 2.