For Uhm Jung-hwa, returning as the brave former secret agent Mi-young in “Okay! Madam: Bon Voyage” is far more than just reprising a role.

It is a challenge to her enduring power as a veteran actor and a rare milestone for a female-led action franchise in Korean cinema.

The 56-year-old has long established herself as a top multi-entertainer.

While dominating the music scene with groundbreaking hit songs, she has expanded her footprint on screens with defining roles in “Marriage Is a Crazy Thing” (2002) and “Singles” (2003). She also proved her ticket power with the 2009 disaster blockbuster “Haeundae,” which garnered over 11 million viewers.

Speaking about her new movie “Okay! Madam: Bon Voyage,” Uhm expressed both nervousness and joy about bringing the sequel to theaters.

“I am both worried and excited,” Uhm told The Korea Times at a cafe in Seoul, Tuesday. "Summer is a great time when many viewers visit theaters, so I have high expectations."

The original 2020 action comedy hit "Okay! Madam" saw its theatrical run cut short due to the sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, though it managed to attract over 1.2 million viewers and later gained massive popularity on streaming platforms.

"We had even prepared balloons celebrating 2 million viewers back then," Uhm recalled. "Nobody could have predicted the situation, but the response on streaming platforms after the score was so positive. Being able to shoot the sequel feels like a blessing."

In "Okay! Madam: Bon Voyage," directed by Lee Cheol-ha, Mi-young and her family find their peaceful ocean vacation turned into a chaotic rescue operation after a ruthless syndicate hijacks their luxury cruise ship.

To prepare for the physically demanding role, Uhm underwent intense training, receiving personal guidance from co-star Park Sung-woong to refine her martial arts posture.

“At first, Park told me that even throwing a single punch looked too weak,” Uhm said with a laugh. “He pointed out that my defense moves looked like a dance routine. So, he helped me practice stronger forms, even though we spent half the time laughing because he kept imitating my mistakes."

Uhm also shared the screen with Choi Soo-young, a member of K-pop band Girls' Generation who plays the main antagonist Anya. She praised Choi for her dedication and physical agility during their intense confrontation scenes.

"Choi has great talent for physical movement," Uhm said. "Since she has long arms and legs, I was initially nervous, but we quickly found our rhythm. We encouraged each other to make our fight scenes look genuinely cool, even diving into the water together."

She expressed hope that the sequel will perform well enough to lead to a third installment.

“Female actors are all waiting for projects like this,” Uhm said. “Action movies are not something exclusive to male actors. As more diverse stories are researched and produced, it will bring great energy to the industry.”

As a veteran artist who has inspired many musicians and actors, Uhm views her pioneering role with a sense of responsibility.

“When I was wondering how to navigate my career, I wished for a senior colleague who was still active in the field to lead me,” she said. “So, I decided to become that kind of senior. This mindset continues to drive me forward.”

"Okay! Madam: Bon Voyage" will hit local theaters on Aug. 12.