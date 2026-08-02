'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' debuts atop weekend box office

The latest Spider-Man film, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," claimed the top spot on the weekend box-office chart in Korea, drawing more than 3 million moviegoers in just four days upon its release, data showed Monday.

The Hollywood blockbuster added 2,252,935 admissions over the weekend, bringing its total admissions to 3,384,152 as of Sunday, according to the data released by the Korean Film Council, which compiles admissions from Friday through Sunday for its weekend chart.

The latest installment of the series starring Tom Holland, it was the fastest film released this year to attract 1 million moviegoers in Korea, reaching the milestone on just the second day of its release. It also became the fastest to pass the 2 million and 3 million marks.

As of 8:03 a.m. Monday, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" accounted for 43.7 percent of ticket presales, followed by the action-packed Hollywood epic "The Odyssey," set for release Wednesday, at 38.7 percent.

Na Hong-jin's sci-fi action thriller "Hope" continued to perform strongly, ranking No. 2. The Korean film added 335,808 admissions over the weekend to break the 4 million mark as its total admissions reached 4,110,583.

Two other Korean films reached the top 10 on the weekend chart. The animated film "Heartsping Of Love 2 : The Legend of the Whale Jewel" placed No. 7, while the mystery thriller "The Eyes" starring Shin Min-a ranked No. 9.

Elsewhere on the chart, Hollywood animations continued to attract audiences amid the school summer vacation season, with "Minions & Monsters" and "Toy Story 5" placing No. 3 and No. 5, respectively. The Hollywood live-action "Moana," a remake of the 2016 Disney animation, ranked fourth.