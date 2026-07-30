The latest Spider-Man film drew more than 680,000 moviegoers in Korea on its opening day to claim the top spot at the box office, data showed Thursday, setting a new high for any release this year.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day," the fourth installment starring Tom Holland, attracted about 688,000 viewers Wednesday, accounting for 83.2 percent of all ticket sales, according to the data from the Korean Film Council.

The figure surpassed the opening-day attendances of Na Hong-jin's sci-fi thriller "Hope" with 333,000 and Yeon Sang-ho's zombie thriller "Colony" with 199,000, both released earlier this year, according to Sony Pictures, the local distributor of the Spider-Man film.

It also exceeded the first-day results of previous entries in the franchise: "Spider-Man: Homecoming" (2017) with 540,000, "Spider-Man: Far From Home" (2019) with 670,000 and "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (2021) with 630,000.

The new film follows an adult Peter Parker (Tom Holland) as he confronts new threats while grappling with having been forgotten by everyone who knows him, including his girlfriend MJ (Zendaya), and best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon).

Hope" has slipped to second place at the daily box office, ending a 14-day streak at the top since its release July 15. The film saw about 87,000 viewers Wednesday, bringing its cumulative audience to 3.7 million.