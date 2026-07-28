'Okay! Madam: Bon Voyage' delivers bigger action, laughs on high seas

The 2020 action-comedy hit "Okay! Madam" returns with a grander scale as former secret agent Mi-young (Uhm Jung-hwa) takes her high-octane moves on a luxury cruise ship.

"Okay! Madam: Bon Voyage" follows the former agent and her family whose peaceful ocean vacation turns into a chaotic rescue operation after a ruthless criminal syndicate hijacks their vessel in the middle of the ocean.

Expanding on the original setup, the sequel mixes fun physical humor with even more exciting action scenes. Uhm delivers a standout performance as she performs sharp martial arts and underwater scenes that go beyond plain slapstick.

Director Lee Cheol-ha expressed deep relief and joy while introducing the sequel.

"I had planned a three-part series from the very beginning, and it took six full years to present this second installment," Lee said after the premiere on Monday. "I am deeply grateful and moved that our actors joined us again to enrich this film, and I sincerely hope it performs well so we can realize our dream of making the third installment."

Uhm also expressed her excitement about reprising the role as the former legendary agent after six years.

"When we released the first film in 2020, it was cruising smoothly in its first week before the theater industry was hit hard by COVID-19, which was deeply heartbreaking," Uhm said. "Back then, we talked about making it a series, and I am so thrilled and eager to return as Mi-young six years later."

Uhm also highlighted her intense action scenes alongside co-star Choi Soo-young.

"Even though it was an action scene between two female characters, we trained hard to make it just as powerful and thrilling as any other action scene," Uhm said. "Choi did an amazing job, and I also gave my absolute best in every single frame."

Park Sung-woong, who plays Mi-young's affectionate husband Seok-hwan, expressed confidence in the project's quality.

"We filmed without any awkwardness between us," Park said. "We created this sequel to break the common prejudice that sequels are less entertaining than the original, and I think the story has become much richer."

Choi, who takes on her first villain role as the criminal group leader Anya, spoke about her experience working with her role model.

"Uhm was my real-life role model, so playing a character who holds a fanatical admiration for her on screen felt like an interesting crossover," Choi said.

The Girls' Generation member added that it was truly moving to see Uhm, a fellow singer-actor, pour all her energy into every shot on a cramped set with a bright smile.

"I learned so much about the attitude I should have when I reach her level of experience," she added.

Lee Sang-yoon, who returns as Mi-young's former fellow agent Cheol-seung, said he was thrilled to be part of the expanding franchise.

"It is a privilege to participate in a series sequel during a challenging time for the film industry," Lee said. "I truly hope this momentum carries us through to a third film."

"Okay! Madam: Bon Voyage” will be released in local theaters on Aug. 12.