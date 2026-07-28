Director Lee Chang-dong's upcoming Netflix original film "Possible Love" will open at Korean theaters in September before its release on the global streaming platform two months later, the streaming platform said Tuesday.

The Korean film will hit selected local theaters Sept. 23 and will be made available on Netflix on Nov. 6, according to the company.

"Possible Love" is Lee's first feature film in eight years following the critically acclaimed "Burning" (2018). It features a star-studded cast, including Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung and Cho Yeo-jeong.

The film centers on the intertwined lives of two married couples — a laid-off worker and his wife and an affluent documentary filmmaker and her husband — and the story that unfolds as they meet.

"Possible Love" will premiere at the 83rd edition of the Venice International Film Festival, scheduled for September, and later have its North American premiere at the 51st edition of the Toronto International Film Festival the same month.