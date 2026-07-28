The 22nd Jecheon International Music & Film Festival (JIMFF) is gearing up for its six-day run this September with a fresh hosting lineup and an eclectic music competition.

Comedian Jang Do-yeon and actor Moon Sang-min will host the opening ceremony on Sept. 3 at the city in North Chungcheong Province, event organizers said Tuesday.

This marks Jang’s second consecutive year as host, following her performance alongside film director and festival executive director Jang Hang-jun last year.

"I remember laughing much more than expected while hosting last year's ceremony," Jang said. "I am relieved and grateful to be invited back this year."

Moon, who gained prominence through TV series such as "Under the Queen's Umbrella" (2022) and "Wedding Impossible” (2024), expressed his excitement for his festival hosting debut. "It is an honor to join so many people who love both film and music," Moon said.

Launched in 2005, JIMFF stands as Asia’s premier music-themed international film festival, combining cinematic screenings with live outdoor music performances.

Surrounded by Jecheon's beautiful lakes and mountains, the annual festival stands out by celebrating movie music as an important form of art, rather than a mere background feature.

As part of its efforts to recognize domestic film composers, the festival revealed seven finalists for Music Insight, a competition dedicated to Korean feature film soundtracks.

Established in 2025, the category recognizes artistic achievements in domestic film scoring. Music director Kim Tae-seong took home the inaugural grand prize last year for his work on the hit occult thriller "Exhuma."

This year's finalists include Jeong Yong-jin for "The Square," Cho Young-wuk for Park Chan-wook's movie "No Other Choice," Dalpalan for "The People Upstairs," Kim Sa-wol for "Manok,” Kim Tae-seong for the animated feature "The King of Kings," Kim Jun-seok for "Hi-Five" and Lee Soo-bin for "3670."

An international jury panel will evaluate the seven finalists to award a single grand winner with a trophy and a 15 million won ($10,265) cash prize.

"This year's candidates vary greatly in genre, scale and musical texture," festival programmer Cho Myung-jin said. "Comparing how diversely music functions across Korean films produced in the same period will offer an engaging viewing experience."

The 22nd edition of JIMFF will run from Sept. 3-8 across Jecheon. The event’s side programs feature guest talks with prominent figures including filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, alongside its signature One Summer Night live concert series.