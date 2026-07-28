Director of award-winning animated film dies ahead of release

Hur Bum-wook, the director of the acclaimed animated feature "Pig That Survived Foot-And-Mouth Disease," passed away following a fire, according to the movie’s distributor Indiestory on Tuesday. He was 43.

Hur passed away Tuesday morning while receiving medical treatment following an accidental fire on July 23.

A press screening for "Pig That Survived Foot-And-Mouth Disease," which was originally scheduled for July 24, was abruptly canceled on the morning of the event due to the accident.

The film was slated to open in local theaters on Aug. 5, but its release has been tentatively postponed.

"We will announce future release schedules after the bereaved family and production crew have time to grieve and process this loss," Indiestory said in a statement.

Born in 1983, Hur established himself as a distinct filmmaker in the local independent animation scene starting with his 2009 short "Ordinary Meals," followed by "City of Good People" (2011), “On the White Planet” (2014) and "Galapagos" (2019).

"On The White Planet" won the Grand Prix for Best Feature Film at the Holland Animation Film Festival, drawing international attention for his grim and unique artistic style.

"Pig That Survived Foot-And-Mouth Disease" was his second feature film, taking a decade to complete.

The movie follows a pig that escapes a mass burial pit with a desire to become a human, and a young man exhausted by violence who yearns to become a beast. As their opposite paths cross in the forest, the story explores the darker truths of human nature.

The film garnered widespread critical praise across global film festivals, receiving invitations to 35 international events including the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, the Sitges Film Festival and the Asia Pacific Screen Awards.

Domestically, the feature won Best Feature at the 50th Seoul Independent Film Festival and a Special Mention at the 28th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival.

Prior to its scheduled domestic release, the film hit 11 theaters in Japan on May 29, receiving positive reviews for its dark, uncompromising narrative exploring human nature and societal violence.

"I wanted to ask audiences a fundamental question about what it truly means to be human," Hur said last year when the movie was nominated at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards.

The film industry also expressed deep grief over his passing. "Director Hur demonstrated the unyielding spirit and adventurous drive of Korean animation through every work he made," the executive committee of the Seoul Independent Film Festival said in a statement.