"Spirits' Homecoming," a widely discussed movie addressing the tragedy of Japanese military sexual slavery, is returning to theaters in an extended cut to mark its 10th anniversary, bringing renewed attention to an issue with only five surviving victims remaining.

Connect Pictures, the film's distributor, said Friday that the extended version of "Spirits' Homecoming" — subtitled "Sister, Let's Go Home" in Korean — will open in theaters nationwide on Aug. 26.

Directed by Cho Jung-rae, the original 2016 film was based on traumatic experiences of the late Kang Il-chul, one of the victims, and her drawing “Burning Women.” Made possible through crowdfunded donations from more than 75,000 citizens, the movie drew more than 3.58 million viewers and sparked nationwide attention upon its release.

The updated 132-minute version adds six minutes of previously unreleased footage.

By incorporating the stories of women from other Asian nations who suffered under the same system during World War II, the new version expands its narrative scope to emphasize cross-border solidarity and friendship among the victims, the distributor said.

Prior to its domestic theatrical run, the production team will hold a special one-day screening on Tuesday in Osaka, Japan. Cho and actor Kang Ha-na, who plays the protagonist Jung-min, will attend three scheduled sessions to host Q&A discussions with local audiences.

The movie follows 14-year-old Jung-min and other young girls forced into Japanese military sexual slavery in 1943.

Along with the release announcement, the distributor unveiled a new main poster featuring two young girls embracing each other, accompanied by a tagline urging the public to remember the victims before it is too late.

The director said the passing of Kang in March and a recent meeting with survivor Lee Yong-soo served as strong catalysts for releasing the extended cut.

Cho emphasized the urgent need to remember the victims before it is too late.

"There are now only five surviving victims left. We are running out of time," Cho said. "I sincerely hope that this Osaka screening and the 10th-anniversary re-release serve as a small yet powerful cultural record that revives forgotten history and preserves the dignity and honor of the victims."