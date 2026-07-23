Chaotic grace: Na Hong-jin captivates New York with 'Hope'

Long celebrated as one of East Asia’s most uncompromising genre purveyors, Korean filmmaker Na Hong-jin arrived at Lincoln Center this week to do what he does best: leave audiences entirely unnerved and thoroughly exhilarated.

At the 25th New York Asian Film Festival, Na’s latest cinematic juggernaut, "Hope," held its North American premiere as the festival’s centerpiece selection. The film — a sprawling, claustrophobic thriller set in Hopohang, an isolated port town near the demilitarized zone, where local police officer Beom-seok investigates reports of a tiger, only to confront an unexplainable threat — has dominated Korea's domestic box office since its release.

Following the screening Monday, Na was presented with the Daniel A. Craft Award for Excellence in Action Cinema, a prestigious honor recognizing creators who push the physical architecture of film forward. The director, celebrating his birthday on the night of the premiere, was serenaded by the audience before accepting the prize.

"I find myself celebrating my birthday for a third consecutive day — before I left, while in transit, and now here with all of you," Na told the crowd during an intimate Q&A session. "To receive such a weighty and meaningful award in this room makes it truly unforgettable."

The festival also hosted a full retrospective of Na’s body of work, screening his earlier celebrated features "The Chaser" (2008), "The Yellow Sea" (2010) and "The Wailing" (2016). Contemporary directors, including Ari Aster (Midsommar, 2019), joined industry figures in attending the showcases to celebrate Na’s narrative precision.

International critics were quick to echo the acclaim.

Reviewers lauded "Hope" for its inventive set pieces and genre-bending mechanics, particularly singling out a climactic horse-chase sequence and its eerie, creature design. Critics noted that while the film resists easy explanation, its sheer visceral momentum makes the confusion feel like an intentional, immersive hypnotic ride.

For Na, whose career has consistently interrogated the porous line between human paranoia and cosmic dread, "Hope" marks another boundary-pushing triumph — a film whose relentless pace and technical bravura confirm that Korea's auteur-driven action cinema remains unmatched on the world stage.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.