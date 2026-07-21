'Teenieping' sequel dives into maternal love with bigger spectacle

Following the success of “Heartsping: Teenieping of Love,” which drew more than 1.2 million viewers in 2024, the beloved TV animation franchise “Teenieping” is returning to the big screen with a deeper emotional story centered on family and maternal bond.

Directed by Kim Su-hoon, CEO of SAMG Entertainment, the new fantasy animated movie “Teenieping: Legend of the Whale Heartstone" follows the miraculous adventure of Princess Romi and her fairy companion Heartsping as they set out to save Romi's mother, Queen Belita.

"It took about four years to produce this film," Kim said during a press conference in Seoul, Tuesday. "We received so much love for the first movie that we felt a lot of pressure. I hope audiences will enjoy this new installment as well."

Unlike the first movie, which focused on the budding friendship between Romi and Heartsping, the sequel places motherly love at the center of its narrative. The primary setting of the ocean and the symbol of the whale were specifically chosen to reflect this theme.

"This film focuses heavily on the relationship between a mother and her daughter," Kim said. "The ocean represents the vastness of a mother's heart, and we believed a whale best symbolizes maternal affection. Romi grows up through learning about her mother's true feelings along this journey."

Addressing the challenges of making family-friendly animation in Korea, the director emphasized the importance of building the local industry for viewers of all ages.

"When making both the first movie and this one, I felt that Korea needs more family films," Kim said. "It is a very difficult genre to produce. To help this industry grow here, it is crucial to develop content that families can enjoy together, and we are continuing our efforts toward that goal."

The film's music plays an equally vital role in enriching the emotional depth of the story. Music director Kim Tae-ho focused on capturing both the refreshing atmosphere of the ocean and accessible melodies for young viewers.

"I always keep in mind that ‘Teenieping’ melodies must be simple so that children can easily sing along," Kim said. "For the second movie, we focused heavily on clear melodies and relatable lyrics that could deliver the story with greater depth."

The soundtrack features a star-studded lineup of musical artists across various generations. Among the songs, "Because It's the First Time," performed by veteran singer Baek Z-young and Jung Zi-so, represents the affectionate relationship between Queen Belita and Romi well.

"Teenieping: Legend of the Whale Heartstone" is a family-oriented animation designed for parents and children to watch together. Rather than simply leaving their kids at the theater, parents can join them in the cinema to share laughs and emotional moments through the movie’s music and story.

"Teenieping: Legend of the Whale Heartstone" will be released in theaters on Aug. 5.