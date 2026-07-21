Spider-Man takes over Seoul's Lotte World Tower for summer event

A superhero’s view of Seoul is coming to life this summer, as visitors can step into the world of Spider-Man at the top of Lotte World Tower through a new collaboration tied to Sony Pictures’ upcoming film “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”

The “Spider-Man: Brand New Day X Seoul Sky” program opened Friday and will run through Aug. 31, offering themed exhibitions, limited-edition merchandise and a high-altitude attraction that lets guests walk 541 meters above the ground.

The centerpiece is the Sky Bridge Tour, an outdoor attraction that takes visitors across an 11-meter bridge near the top of Lotte World Tower while wearing safety gear inspired by Spider-Man’s adventurous image.

The limited seasonal experience is available through same-day reservations on a first-come, first-served basis, with only four participants allowed each day.

The collaboration comes ahead of the film’s scheduled theatrical release in Korea on July 29, creating a connection between the movie’s skyscraper-filled action scenes and Seoul Sky’s panoramic urban views.

The program features themed installations throughout the visitor route, including the entrance area, media exhibition zone, Sky Shuttle waiting area and a photo zone on the 121st floor.

Seoul Sky is also offering exclusive merchandise developed with Sony Pictures and Walt Disney Company Korea, including acrylic poster magnets, mouse pads, metal key rings, keycap key rings and sticker packs featuring Spider-Man designs.

The limited-edition products are available at Seoul Sky Shop on the 121st floor and a special store on the basement level dedicated to the collaboration.

The basement store also features various Marvel character goods, including surprise boxes, key rings and figures themed around Spider-Man.

A Seoul Sky official said the collaboration connects the film’s theme with the observatory’s views, Sky Bridge Tour and exclusive merchandise, giving visitors an opportunity to experience the world of Spider-Man in a new way.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.