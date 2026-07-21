Director Lee Chang-dong's new film, "Possible Love," has been officially invited to the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Festival organizers said Monday that the film will screen in the Special Presentations section of the 51st edition of TIFF, which opens in Canada on Sep. 10.

The event, North America’s largest film festival, is widely recognized as among the world's leading film events alongside Venice, Cannes and Berlin. The Special Presentations section introduces new works by world-renowned actors and directors, and previously featured Bong Joon-ho’s "Parasite" (2019) and Park Chan-wook’s "Decision to Leave" (2022).

TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey praised the film, calling "Possible Love" a powerful work that deeply explores marital relationships, class and cinema itself. While the festival operates without a traditional competition section, its moviegoer-voted People’s Choice Award is a highly watched indicator of prospective Academy Award success.

The film represents Lee’s first feature in eight years. It follows two married couples from starkly different economic backgrounds whose lives become entangled during the making of a documentary — a laid-off heavy-industry worker played by Sol Kyung-gu and his wife played by Jeon Do-yeon, and a wealthy filmmaker played by Cho Yeo-jeong and her husband played by Zo In-sung. The story closely captures the psychological shifts and conflicts that arise as the couples' contrasting outlooks and values clash.

"Possible Love" was produced as a Netflix original film after its initial production plans with a Korean investor-distributor fell through. To qualify the film for international festivals and the Academy Awards — which require a theatrical release in the country of origin — Netflix reportedly plans to open the film in Korean theaters in the third quarter of this year before it begins streaming worldwide in the fourth quarter.

Lee, who made his feature directorial debut in 1997 with "Green Fish," previously directed "Peppermint Candy" (1999), "Oasis" (2002), "Secret Sunshine" (2007), "Poetry" (2010) and "Burning" (2018).

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.