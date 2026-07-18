Chinese film 'Kung Fu Soccer' sparks backlash over portrayal of Korean women's football team

A new film by Chinese actor and director Stephen Chow has sparked controversy for depicting a Korean women's football team as appearance-obsessed, violent and dishonest, drawing criticism that it insults not only Korean women but also Korean sports.

Seo Kyoung-duk, a professor at Sungshin Women's University, criticized Chow's latest film, “Kung Fu Soccer,” saying it crossed the line from fictional exaggeration to disrespect.

"No matter how fictional a movie may be, it is wrong to repeatedly insult Korean sports," Seo said.

The film is a follow-up to Chow's 2001 hit “Shaolin Soccer.” This time, the comedy follows a group of martial arts-trained women who come together to form a football team. It premiered in China on July 11 and generated more than 600 million yuan ($84 million) in box office revenue within three days.

The controversy centers on the film's depiction of a Korean team called "Ewha," a name widely seen as referencing Ewha Womans University.

Players on the team are portrayed as being obsessed with makeup and cosmetic contact lenses rather than football. During matches, they secretly attack opposing players while pretending to be victims to deceive referees. In one scene, they shout in awkward Korean, "Referee, please help us!"

The portrayal drew criticism from the release of the trailer, with critics arguing that it mocked Korean women.

Chinese state media, including CCTV, have previously portrayed South Korea as a "plastic surgery factory," using K-beauty as material for anti-Korean narratives by characterizing it as an obsession with cosmetic surgery.

Seo said the film portrays a team resembling Ewha Womans University as relying on dirty tactics and cheating while focusing more on appearance than athletic ability.

"Although the film presents itself as a low-budget comedy, it even inserted awkward Korean dialogue that only invites ridicule," he said.

Seo also pointed to a 2022 Chinese short-track skating film released during the Beijing Winter Olympics that depicted Korean athletes as habitual cheaters, arguing that such portrayals repeatedly insult Korean sports.

Ahead of “Kung Fu Soccer” opening overseas in August, Seo urged the filmmakers to correct what he described as inappropriate portrayals and refrain from using offensive stereotypes that could harm neighboring countries.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.