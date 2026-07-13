Renowned filmmaker Christopher Nolan and Hollywood actor Matt Damon will appear on the popular South Korean talk show "You Quiz on the Block" during their upcoming visit to Seoul, the show's broadcaster tvN said Monday.

The pair are scheduled to visit South Korea early next month to promote Nolan's new fantasy action epic "The Odyssey."

It is known to be Nolan's first visit to South Korea. Damon previously visited the country in 2016 to promote the action thriller "Jason Bourne" (2016).

The upcoming episode will feature a candid conversation with Nolan and Damon about "The Odyssey," as well as their views on filming and acting, according to tvN. The broadcaster did not specify when the episode will air.

"The Odyssey" follows Greek king Odysseus, played by Damon, on a perilous journey to reunite with his wife, Penelope, after the Trojan War. It is set for local release Aug. 5.

Other prominent international figures who have appeared on "You Quiz on the Block" include Nvidia chief Jensen Huang and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.



