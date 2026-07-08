Lee Byung-hun of "Squid Game" and "No Other Choice" has been cast alongside Go Youn-jung in an upcoming martial arts action film, its production company said Wednesday.

The film, titled "Nambeol" in Korean, centers on nine warriors of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) who head to the Japanese island of Tsushima to save captives, according to Hive Media.

Lee takes on the role of the head warrior, a seasoned fighter known for his sharp judgment and steadfast beliefs.

Go plays the role of a woman who lost her family to the enemy and heads out to the battlefield to save her kidnapped sibling.

The film marks the directorial debut of Lee Mo-gae, the cinematographer behind the hit films "12.12: the Day," "Exhuma" and "Hunt." Filming is set to begin this year.