Christopher Nolan to make 1st Korea visit with Matt Damon, Charlize Theron for 'The Odyssey'

In a major play for the Asian box office, Universal Pictures has locked in a historic promotional tour for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming cinematic tentpole, "The Odyssey." The Oscar-winning director is set to make his first-ever official promotional visit to Korea on Aug. 3, leading a star-studded delegation that includes actors Matt Damon and Charlize Theron.

Korea has long served as an ultra-lucrative stronghold for Nolan, with his collective filmography — including "Interstellar," "Dunkirk," "Tenet" and "Oppenheimer" — raking in a staggering 36 million admissions in the country alone. Local exhibitors have affectionately dubbed the market "Nolan’s country," a reflection of a sophisticated moviegoing public that routinely turns his cerebral, complex narratives into massive cultural events. Yet despite this multidecade fandom, scheduling bottlenecks and tightly wound production timelines had previously prevented the filmmaker from executing a proper local press tour.

The upcoming trip was initiated at the direct request of Nolan himself, who personally restructured his global promotional window to clear space for Seoul. The director reportedly micro-managed his itinerary to ensure adequate time for local engagement. To stoke anticipation, Nolan released a handwritten note addressing his Korean base: "I am deeply grateful for the support and love you've shown for my films," he wrote. "I'm especially delighted that Odyssey will bring me to Seoul and I'll get to celebrate the film with Korean audiences in person!"

The high-octane theatrical push lands just ahead of the film’s domestic rollout on Aug. 5. An ambitious big-screen adaptation of Homer’s foundational epic, "The Odyssey," follows the war hero Odysseus (Damon) on a treacherous, monster-laden journey back to his wife Penelope (Anne Hathaway) and son Telemachus (Tom Holland) after the fall of Troy. The heavy-hitting ensemble also features Robert Pattinson, Zendaya and Lupita Nyong’o.

The promotional tour marks Damon's first return to Korea since 2016's "Jason Bourne," while Theron is locking in her first official press trip to the country. Universal has scheduled an aggressive blitz for the trio, encompassing a major press conference, fan interactions and a premium red-carpet premiere aimed at dominating the highly competitive late-summer theatrical landscape.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.